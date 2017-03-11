Check out: Priyanka Chopra is Hollywood’s most bankable badass on the cover of Marie Claire

Global star Priyanka Chopra is playing all her cards right and is now on the cover of Marie Claire’s April 2017 edition. The magazine cover which has been leaked a month ahead of its release has called her ‘Hollywood’s most bankable badass’.

Dressed in orange embellished dress with minimal makeup, Priyanka Chopra is raising the temperatures on the cover. In the behind the scenes video, one could see that Priyanka had a fun time shooting for the cover. In the video, the actress shared her little fears and a crush on Tupac Shakur when she was probably in eighth grade. She also revealed that she has a secret superpower saying and that she is freakishly flexible. She could like put her legs behind my neck and stuff. It’s an art.

Priyanka also confessed that she was a hoarder. Talking about her weakness, she said, she will never throw out anything. Whenever her mum comes over for visits, she is like, ‘This is from five years ago… Why do you still need this T-shirt?'”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron starrer Baywatch. Directed by Seth Gordon, Baywatch is an upcoming America action-comedy based on the television series Baywatch.