Check out: Priyanka Chopra flaunts her beach ready bikini body

Priyanka Chopra is a global star now rocking the magazine covers to red carpets across the world. The actress is gearing up for the big Hollywood movie debut Baywatch which is all about the life at the beach.

It seems like the beach is on her mind as Priyanka shared a sizzling photo in a bikini on a beach. Throwing back to the day when she finally had some free time to go on a vacation, Priyanka wrote, “One of those.. “what was I thinking” mornings.. I don’t think I ever do.. and that’s ok.. follow you heart. It’ll never do u wrong.. #throwbackthursday #beachlife.”

Priyanka has earlier donned swimsuit in films such as Dostana but never usually shares pictures on social media. This has to be the first time although we don’t to see her face and the filters kind of make it darker.

As far as Baywatch is concerned, Priyanka Chopra is playing the villain Victoria Leeds, who won’t be seen in the red bikini as she is not a lifeguard but a major interruption in the lifeguards’ life. The film stars Dwayne Johnson along with Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario and is slated to release on May 26, 2017.