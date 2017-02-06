Check out: Priyanka Chopra chills on the beach for her weekend getaway

We all know that Priyanka Chopra is known to be a workaholic. The actress spends most of her time flying between India, New York and Los Angeles. Most of the time, she is working on weekends too.

Finally, Priyanka Chopra got a much-needed break from the busy shooting schedule which she put to good use. She took this opportunity for a weekend getaway with her friends and headed to the beach for some good time. Priyanka shared some stunning photos of her herself as she enjoyed the view. She captioned it, “The mermaid life. #weekendgetaways.” She also shared another photo as her trip came to end and captioned it, “And she’s looking at you… u… u… Bye bye ocean life… hello NYC… super bowl Sunday here I come!”

Priyanka Chopra is currently seen in her crime drama American TV series Quantico which airs on Tuesdays in India. Meanwhile, she is also gearing up for her big bad role in Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron starrer Baywatch which releases in May 2017.