Check out: Priyanka Chopra celebrates President’s day in Baywatch way

Priyanka Chopra is having the time of her life in Hollywood. As the actress is starring as an antagonist in the upcoming Baywatch film, the cast of the film always celebrates any of the American significant days in their own quirky way.

Every year, America celebrates the President’s day on the third Monday of February in honour of George Washington, the first President of the United States. In honour of President’s Day, Priyanka Chopra shared a video featuring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario in a large sand like monument inspired by the Mount Rushmore. She captioned the video, “Built in 2017, this monument will stand FOREVER (or until high tide). #BayDay #PresidentsDay.”

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is currently seen in the second season of her crime show Quantico. She is all set to make her Hollywood debut with comedy film Baywatch which is directed by Seth Gordon and is based on the 1989 television series Baywatch.