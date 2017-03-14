Check out: Priyanka Chopra celebrated Holi with Jimmy Fallon in the funniest way possible

Priyanka Chopra is unstoppable as the actress is back on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the third time. Every time Priyanka Chopra has been on the show, she has done participated in all kinds of games.

For her third appearance, Priyanka Chopra brought a lot more colour to the show. As she appeared on the same day as Holi, she made sure that she did not feel homesick and celebrated the festival of colours with Jimmy Fallon. But, there’s a twist to it.

It started off with a game of clay and next thing you know that Priyanka and Jimmy were playing Holi by applying clay on each other’s face. “Happy Holi with @jimmyfallon tonight!! U should see what he looks like! Lol,” she shared a photo covered in colours. She even reposted Jimmy’s Holi selfie and captioned it “And a happy Holi to u too @jimmyfallon in a little less homesick now! I got u good… again!! ” Priyanka wore a blue dress with messy half bun.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra’s TV series Quantico will return from spring break. She will be seen in Baywatch this summer with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.