Check out: Priyanka Chopra begins shooting for her second Hollywood film, A Kid Like Jake

After bagging a villainous role in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra is all set to star in her second Hollywood film, A Kid Like Jake. Priyanka Chopra will star alongside The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons, Homeland actress Claire Danes, Hidden Figures star Octavia Spencer.

On Monday morning, Priyanka Chopra was spotted on the sets of the film in Brooklyn, New York. She was wearing a tangerine dress with periwinkle blue heels. The lead stars Jim Parsons and Claire Danes were also spotted on the sets. Reportedly, Priyanka plays the role of a single mother named Amal.

A Kid Like Jake is produced by Jim Parsons and his husband Todd Spiewak. It is going to be based on Lincoln Center’s celebrated play of the same name which is a story of Greg and Alex, a couple who want the best for their four-year-old, Jake. They try to get him into private schools in New York but discover that they can’t afford these schools. What makes Jake different from others is that he prefers Cinderella to GI Joe is a gender-variant, a fact which the couple uses to try and apply for school scholarships. Jim Parsons will play Greg and Claire Danes will play Alex. A Kid Like Jake is directed by Silas Howard