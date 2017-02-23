Check out: Priyanka Chopra is being bad in red hot gown on the new Baywatch poster

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the worldwide release of her Hollywood debut film Baywatch which stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in the lead roles.

While the actress has done negative role in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra is all set to woo the audience in Hollywood as well. Priyanka will be seen as a villain named Victoria Leeds in Baywatch who will ruin the lives of the lead actors. She recently shared a scintillating red hot poster from Baywatch saying, “Being bad can be so good. Coming soon.. #VictoriaLeeds # Baywatch #may26th.” On the poster, Priyanka is seen donning a red off-shoulder dress with sunglasses while taking a walk on the beach.

Baywatch is helmed by Seth Gordon and is based on the 90s television series of the same name. It also stars Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass, Ilfenesh Hadera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II with cameo from the original cast David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson.