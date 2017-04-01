Check out: Parineeti Chopra is svelte and sexy on the cover of AsiaSpa magazine

Check out Parineeti Chopra is svelte and sexy on the cover of AsiaSpa magazine

It’s no news that Parineeti Chopra transformed herself completely in the last two years. After working on her body, the actress is also coming back to the big screen this year. Now, flaunting her fit body, Parineeti Chopra has been featured on the cover of AsiaSpa magazine.

On the magazine’s 13th-anniversary issue, Parineeti Chopra is living the beach life with camel coloured sweater dress with a choker. She has accessorized the look with dainty gold bracelets and rings. Soft waves with matte finish makeup round her cover look.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be seen in Meri Pyaari Bindu alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. It is a drama-romance film directed by Akshay Roy. She is also set to make the audience laugh in Rohit Shetty‘s Golmaal Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and others.

