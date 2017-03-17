Check out: Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and others have a hard night on Golmaal Again set

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Golmaal Again set

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will be back later this year with the fourth installment of the hit franchise, Golmaal. Earlier this week, Rohit Shetty’s next film Golmaal Again began shooting on his birthday in Mumbai and the cast shared the news with a group photograph.

It seems like the cast is working day and night to complete the first schedule of the film. A photo was shared in which Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade looked extremely tired after a hectic day and night shooting schedule. The caption read, “It’s been a hard day’s night for the #GolMaalAgain Team! Look at ’em tired faces #SendSomeLove.”

The newest addition to the Golmaal family includes Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Prakash Raj. The film is scheduled for a Diwali 2017 release.

