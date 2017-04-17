Check out: Its papa-son day for Tusshar Kapoor and son Laksshya on the sets of Golmaal Again

Tusshar Kapoor is currently in Hyderabad shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again. While busy with the shooting schedule, a special person came to meet Tusshar Kapoor on the sets of the film. The special person was none other than his son Laksshya.

Tusshar Kapoor shared a picture holding his son and wrote, “Evenings in Hyderabad, 1st outdoor for Laksshya…. #Ramojifilmcity #Golmaalagain.” Although the shot was taken from far, the cute moments between the father and son is adorable.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the fourth instalment in the popular Golmaal franchise will mark the return of actors Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Johnny Lever and Shreyas Talpade. Golmaal Again is set for Diwali 2017 release.