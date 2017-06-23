Bollywood Hungama
Check out: Mommy-daughter Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya enjoy swinging in the park

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
It’s family time for Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The trio is currently on their vacation enjoying some family time.

While at vacation, Abhishek Bachchan couldn’t stop himself from sharing an adorable moment between his wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya. The two of them enjoyed while seated on a swing in a park. Abhishek captioned it in one word and he wrote, “Happiness”.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s next Fanney Khan opposite Anil Kapoor.

