Check out: Manish Malhotra surprises Priyanka Chopra in New York

Manish Malhotra surprises Priyanka Chopra in New York

We all know that Priyanka Chopra lives in a lavish apartment in New York City which close to her American TV series Quantico set. Last night, Priyanka got a surprise visit from one of her close friends Manish Malhotra.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who is currently in NYC, met her for dinner. Post dinner, the duo shared a photo of reuniting after almost two months in NYC. He wrote, “#NewYork #Dinner at her #warm #positive home with the #OneAndOnly #wondergirl @priyankachopra #fabulous #Warm #spirited #fun to be with always.”

In December 2016, Priyanka had returned to India after her show was on winter break. To celebrate her success in the West, Manish Malhotra had also hosted a dinner party which was attended by Sushant Singh Rajput, Dia Mirza and others.

Apart from Quantico, Priyanka Chopra is currently awaiting the release of her Hollywood movie debut Baywatch alongside Hollywood actors Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. The movie is scheduled to release in May 2017.

