Check out: Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor celebrate the auspicious day of Onam

Bollywood Hungama News Network

The festival of Onam marks the end of a harvest year in Kerala and also celebrates the arrival of a New Year for Malayali Hindus. Just like every other festival, even Bollywood celebrities were enjoying the auspicious day of Onam.

On Monday, Malaika Arora celebrated the Malayali festival of Onam with family and friends of the Malayali community. Malaika enjoyed the traditional meal called Thiruvonam Nakshathram with guests Karisma Kapoor, sister Amrita Arora, her husband Shakeel Ladak and socialite Anu Dewan. She captioned the photo as, “Our Onam feast continues. I need a crane to get up.”

Malaika Arora is the daughter of Anil Arora and Joyce Polycarp, who hails from Kerala. Sharing the picture with her family, Malaika captioned it, “Happy Onam my Mallu brethren… There is no meal that I love more than Onam Sadhya… and my mum Joyce Arora is just the world’s bestest cook.”

