Check out: Mahira Khan sizzles on the latest edition of Grazia

Amongst the many events which made last year (2016) memorable, the one that stood out in everyone’s memory is the political party MNS’ decision to ban Pakistani artists working in India. Had it not been for the said ban, Mahira Khan could have been an overnight sensation in Bollywood. For starters, Mahira Khan happens to be the same pretty lady who had made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.

This time round, Mahira Khan is in the news for being the cover girl of the latest edition of ‘Grazia’ (Pakistan edition). Looking as adorable as ever, Mahira Khan looks every inch a stunner. The man responsible for the amazing photography is the very well-known photographer Faraz Manan, who had even shared the cover photograph of Mahira on social media.  Faraz Manan captioned the same as “@mahirahkhan in @farazmanan on @graziapak COVER #grazia #farazmanan #mahirakhan #love #fashion #films #farazmanandubai #lahore #london #dubai #graziapk @omayrwaqar @nfkphotography”. Besides speaking about her much awaited ‘next move’, the issue also has Mahira speaking about her career, stardom, fans and much more.

Even though Mahira Khan’s future in Bollywood still remains uncertain, reports have it that she is doing extremely well in her career across the shores.

