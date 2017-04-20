Check out: Lisa Haydon’s shoot for the prestigious ‘Carl F. Bucherer’ watches

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Check out Lisa Haydon’s shoot for the prestigious ‘Carl F. Bucherer’ watches

Be it her onscreen persona or off screen personality, Lisa Haydon really knows how to make heads turn. Of late, she has been in the news because of her pregnancy and her ‘photographic updates’ which she posts on the social media from time to time.

The model cum actress Lisa Haydon recently posted an extremely mesmerising photograph of herself from the ad shoot of the prestigious ‘Carl F. Bucherer’ watches. She captioned the same as “New campaign.. proud to be part of the @carlfbucherer family. Love their timepieces for their rich heritage.. shot by @atulkasbekar”. Lisa Haydon, whose constant companions are watches from Carl F. Bucherer, she loves to wear the ‘Patravi TravelTec’ on regular occasssion and ‘Alacria Diva’ for more glamorous occasions.

