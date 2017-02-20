Check out: Lisa Haydon sporting her baby bump alongside hubby Dino Lalvani

After having announced her marriage with Dino Lalvani, the stunning Lisa Haydon, she surprised everyone last month by announcing that she was pregnant. She took to the social media, wherein she showed off her baby bump and captioned the same as ‘humble beginnings’.

Recently, Lisa Haydon posted yet another photograph on the social media alongside her dearest husband Dino Lalvani. Needless to say that the beautiful Lisa Haydon was looking stunning as ever. On the other hand, her husband Dino Lalvani was looking dapper in his attire that spelt class and style.