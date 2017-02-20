Check out: Lisa Haydon sporting her baby bump alongside hubby Dino Lalvani

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Lisa Haydon sporting her baby bump alongside hubby Dino Lalvani

After having announced her marriage with Dino Lalvani, the stunning Lisa Haydon, she surprised everyone last month by announcing that she was pregnant. She took to the social media, wherein she showed off her baby bump and captioned the same as ‘humble beginnings’.

Recently, Lisa Haydon posted yet another photograph on the social media alongside her dearest husband Dino Lalvani. Needless to say that the beautiful Lisa Haydon was looking stunning as ever. On the other hand, her husband Dino Lalvani was looking dapper in his attire that spelt class and style.

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

Amitabh Bachchan to endorse Lloyd Electric

Amitabh Bachchan to endorse Lloyd Electric?

Shaina-NC-to-Zaira-Wasim

“India & the government is with you” says…

Lisa

BREAKING: Lisa Haydon confirms she is pregnant

Special screening of Dangal for all-daughter families in Haryana's Karnal district

Special screening of Dangal for all-daughter…

Queen

Revealed: Lisa Haydon and Kangna Ranaut did not…

Lisa Haydon

Revealed: How Lisa Haydon bagged her 1st film

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification