HOT: Katrina Kaif raises the temperature in a bikini

Katrina Kaif is one of the late entrants to the social media who is now definitely enjoying every moment of the social media life. Through this platform, Katrina Kaif likes to share a few glimpses of her glamorous life.

Going through her photos, it seems like Katrina Kaif is totally a beach babe. She loves to spend time on beaches taking a swim and many times has shared photos. Recently, she shared another picture on Facebook donning a white bikini at a beautiful location. She wrote, “All my life I’ve been rowing against the tide. What can I do? It seems I was born that way. -Jose Mujica.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif will be soon in Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She will start shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar‘s Tiger Zinda Hai starring opposite Salman Khan.