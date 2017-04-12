Check out: Katrina Kaif poses with Ali Abbas Zafar on the sets of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Katrina Kaif poses with Ali Abbas Zafar on the sets of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’

After the stupendous success of 2012’s hit film Ek Tha Tiger, all eyes are now glued on to the film’s sequel Tiger Zinda Hai. Much like the original, Tiger Zinda Hai also stars the superhit pair of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Even though there have been many photographs of the upcoming film online, the adjoining photograph made for a really good visual delight. The photograph had the stunning Katrina Kaif who looked as sweet as ever. She was seen here with the ace director Ali Abbas Zafar, who is also directing Tiger Zinda Hai.

Speaking about the film, Tiger Zinda Hai is a high octane film with some of the breath taking thrills and chills. Besides Salman Khan, even Katrina Kaif will also be seen performing stunts in the film. Speaking about the same, Ali Abbas Zafar said, “Katrina is going through a rigorous training program in hand-to-hand fighting along with Kali knife fighting with specialized trainers from the UK and LA.”

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films, the Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is slated for to release on December 22 this year.

