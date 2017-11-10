Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 10.11.2017 | 2:24 PM IST

Check out: Katrina Kaif looks stunning in her latest photograph

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Check out Katrina Kaif looks stunning in her latest photograph

Ever since Katrina Kaif came to the world of Instagram, the actress has been sharing some amazing photographs from the sets of her films, photo shoots or just candid moments. Katrina Kaif has brought her ‘A’ game to social media and it is very exciting one could hope for.

On Thursday evening, Katrina Kaif shared a stunning photo from her recent shoot. Wearing a black t-shirt with hair tied while looking away from the camera, Katrina looks stunning in this one. She captioned it, “In frame …….. by the very artistic Ravi chhabriya.”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of her upcoming action drama, Tiger Zinda Hai. The film stars Salman Khan in the lead role. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is slated to release on December 22, 2017.

