Check out: Katrina Kaif interacting with kids on the sets of Jagga Jasoos

Katrina Kaif interacting with kids on the sets of Jagga Jasoos

If there’s one film which has been in the making for some time now, then, it has to be the Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos. Bollywood Hungama has regularly brought to you all the timely updates about the film and its progress. The latest update is that, the film’s release date has been scheduled for July 14 this year.

Recently, we happen to get our hands on a picture from the sets of Jagga Jasoos of the stunning Katrina Kaif. She was seen interacting with the kids present there. Katrina Kaif looked pretty in a white tee and cool dungarees.

Directed by Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos is a musical drama starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

