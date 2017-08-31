Bollywood Hungama
Check out: Kareena Kapoor Khan tries to console a crying baby Taimur while leaving for Delhi for Veere Di Wedding

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is definitely one of Internet’s favourite celebrity kid. The adorable seven-month-old always steals the limelight from his superstar parents.

Ever since Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s son Taimur Ali Khan’s first photograph went viral on social media, the fans can’t get enough of the kid. While the fans love to see Taimur, the cutie patootie was spotted this afternoon with his mom Kareena Kapoor Khan. Taimur Ali Khan looked adorable in a blue onesie. But, the baby was seen crying as Kareena tried to console him. After few minutes, Taimur stopped crying while he stared at the paparazzi.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is off to Delhi to begin the first schedule of Veere Di Wedding. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding will be presented by Anil Kapoor Film Company and Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd. The movie has been scheduled to release next year.

