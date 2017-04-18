Check out: Kareena Kapoor Khan is sweating it out in the gym to get back in shape

Kareena Kapoor is all sert to resume work after giving birth to her son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. The actress is sweating it out at the gym to get back in shape

This morning, Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out in a black gym gear ready for some workout session. For those who are not aware, Kareena does yoga called FlyFit, a blend of anti-gravity yoga and aerial Pilates, taught by celebrity yoga instructor Anshuka Parwani in Bandra. The results are visible with her post baby body as the combination of Pilates and yoga helps in fast weight loss and keeping fit.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will join Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar in Rhea Kapoor’s production titled Veere Di Wedding. The filming will begin in May 2017.