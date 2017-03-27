Check out: Kareena Kapoor Khan begins her glamourous mini-vacation in London with Rhea Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been keeping quite busy ever since gave birth to her kid, Taimur Ali Khan. The actress has been on maternity leave and will soon resume work.

Currently, Kareena Kapoor Khan is on vacation in London. While on vacation, she met up with her Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor. Rhea recently went to London with her entire family to celebrate her mom’s 60th birthday. When she learned that Kareena is also there, she met up with her. Designer Faraz Manan shared a photo of them and wrote, “London nights.”

Kareena Kapoor was covered up with in black outfit whereas Rhea wore a fur coat. Other than Rhea, Kareena was also seen with her designer friends Faraz Manan and Sandeep Khosla.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon start shooting for Veere Di Wedding. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar and it will be a chick flick. The film is being directed by Shashanka Ghosh.