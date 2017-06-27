Bollywood Hungama
Check out: Karan Johar remembers his father Yash Johar on his death anniversary

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Karan Johar remembers his father Yash Johar on his death anniversary

Filmmaker Karan Johar has always been close to his parents, Yash Johar and Hiroo Johar. After his father’s passing, Karan Johar took over the business of filmmaking and producing and remembered his late father in every step of the way. Even in his biography, Karan Johar spoke in length about his relationship with his father, how deep was their bond and how he was his go-to person to talk about everything.

On June 26, Karan Johar remembered his late father, Yash Johar, on his 13th death anniversary. He shared a picture of his from his teenage days with his father and captioned it, “His teachings are my lifeline.”

Yash Johar, founder of Dharma Productions, had passed away on June 26, 2004, after battling cancer. He had given movies like Dostana, Agneepath, and Duplicate among others. Karan Johar recently welcomed his twins, Yash and Roohi. He named his son on his father’s name and his daughter’s name which is an anagram of Karan’s mother’s name Hiroo.

