Check out: Kapoor clan reunites in London to celebrate Sonam Kapoor’s mom’s 60th birthday

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Sonam Kapoor-2

We had reported earlier that Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor had some special plans for their mother’s 60th birthday. Unlike their dad Anil Kapoor‘s grand 60th party, Sonam and family kept their mother’s special day a family affair.

Sonam Kapoor along with her entire family reached London to celebrate her mom’s birthday. As Anil Kapoor has been shooting in London, the family chose to stay close to their father on Sunita Kapoor’s birthday. Sunita Kapoor shared a family picture featuring some of their family friends after the birthday celebrations. She captioned it, “What a wonderful day to celebrate mother’s day!”

Sonam Kapoor-1

In the group picture, Sonam Kapoor is seen in the last row along with her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja. Rhea Kapoor was accompanied by her boyfriend Karan Boolani. Also joining the celebrations were Sonam’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor and his family, designer Kunal Rawal and some of their close friends.

Sonam Kapoor also shared a sweet picture from the cake cutting where her mom Sunita is feeding cake to her dad Anil. She also had a special message for her mother which read, “To describe my mother would be to write about hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colours of the rainbow.” – Maya Angelou. Happy Birthday Mom. Thank you for being our inspiration, our strength and all that is beautiful in our lives…love you!”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will soon start shooting for Rhea Kapoor’s next production Veere Di Wedding. It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, will be starring in Anees Bazme’s Mubarakan which also stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead.

Tags : , , , , ,

You might also like

This is how London attacks affected the sets of Mubarakan

OMG! This is how London attacks affected the sets…

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with Diljit Dosanjh during Phillauri making news

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with…

Here’s why Anil Kapoor is miffed with Jimmy Sheirgill’s next news

Here’s why Anil Kapoor is miffed with Jimmy…

Release of Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan locked for 2018 Republic Day weekend

Release of Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan locked for…

Sonam Kapoor changes dietary plan, to go Vegan

Sonam Kapoor changes dietary plan, to go Vegan

OMG! Real life father-son Anil and Harshvardhan Kapoor to play the same roles in reel life too

OMG! Real life father-son Anil and Harshvardhan…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification