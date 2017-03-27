Check out: Kapoor clan reunites in London to celebrate Sonam Kapoor’s mom’s 60th birthday

We had reported earlier that Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor had some special plans for their mother’s 60th birthday. Unlike their dad Anil Kapoor‘s grand 60th party, Sonam and family kept their mother’s special day a family affair.

Sonam Kapoor along with her entire family reached London to celebrate her mom’s birthday. As Anil Kapoor has been shooting in London, the family chose to stay close to their father on Sunita Kapoor’s birthday. Sunita Kapoor shared a family picture featuring some of their family friends after the birthday celebrations. She captioned it, “What a wonderful day to celebrate mother’s day!”

In the group picture, Sonam Kapoor is seen in the last row along with her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja. Rhea Kapoor was accompanied by her boyfriend Karan Boolani. Also joining the celebrations were Sonam’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor and his family, designer Kunal Rawal and some of their close friends.

Sonam Kapoor also shared a sweet picture from the cake cutting where her mom Sunita is feeding cake to her dad Anil. She also had a special message for her mother which read, “To describe my mother would be to write about hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colours of the rainbow.” – Maya Angelou. Happy Birthday Mom. Thank you for being our inspiration, our strength and all that is beautiful in our lives…love you!”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will soon start shooting for Rhea Kapoor’s next production Veere Di Wedding. It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, will be starring in Anees Bazme’s Mubarakan which also stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead.