Check out: Kangna Ranaut in her supergirl costume; is this look from Hansal Mehta’s Simran?

After playing the role of a badass showgirl in Rangoon, Kangna Ranaut is set for another versatile role in Hansal Mehta’s next titled Simran. The actress all set to portray the role of a Gujarati NRI girl.

It has been learned that Kangna Ranaut will be donning several avatars in the film. It seems like one of her looks have made it to social media. In one of her looks, Kangna is wearing a supergirl costume and goofing around on the sets of Simran with her Gujarati diction coach Suraj Vyas.

For her role, Kangna Ranaut has worked a lot to get the dialect right. Most of the film has been filmed in United States. Directed by Hansal Mehta, Simran is slated to release on September 15.