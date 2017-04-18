Check out: Kangna Ranaut in her supergirl costume; is this look from Hansal Mehta’s Simran?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Kangna Ranaut in her supergirl costume; is this look from Hansal Mehta’s Simran

After playing the role of a badass showgirl in Rangoon, Kangna Ranaut is set for another versatile role in Hansal Mehta’s next titled Simran. The actress all set to portray the role of a Gujarati NRI girl.

It has been learned that Kangna Ranaut will be donning several avatars in the film. It seems like one of her looks have made it to social media. In one of her looks, Kangna is wearing a supergirl costume and goofing around on the sets of Simran with her Gujarati diction coach Suraj Vyas.

For her role, Kangna Ranaut has worked a lot to get the dialect right. Most of the film has been filmed in United States. Directed by Hansal Mehta, Simran is slated to release on September 15.

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

Kangna Ranaut reacts on sexual harrasment allegations against Queen director Vikas Bahl’s

Kangna Ranaut reacts on sexual harrasment…

Manoj Bajpayee’s Aligarh gets snubbed at National Film Awards; director Hansal Mehta disppointed News

Manoj Bajpayee’s Aligarh gets snubbed at National…

Varun Dhawan takes break from Twitter

Varun Dhawan takes break from Twitter

SHOCKING Queen director Vikas Bahl accused of sexual harassment

SHOCKING: Queen director Vikas Bahl accused of…

Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde and Sussanne Khan to be honoured as young women achievers news

Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde and Sussanne…

All you need to know about Kangna Ranaut’s special gift to herself on her 30th birthday

All you need to know about Kangna Ranaut’s…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification