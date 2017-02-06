Check out: Kangna Ranaut goes blonde for L’Officiel cover

Kangna Ranaut is channeling her fierceness as she graces the L’Officiel India magazine cover. The special anniversary cover calls Kangna ‘An Unbreakable Beauty.’

On the cover, Kangna Ranaut is wearing a one strap layered baby pink gown by Ermanno Scervino showcasing the glam rock look. Christian Louboutin pumps and bleached hair rounds her cover look. L’Officiel India official shared this picture with the caption that read, “#kanganaranaut helps us celebrate our anniversary issue! February is a month full of fabulous things and we’re giving you full access. Hair by @georgiougabriel make up by @anilc68 photographed by #sureshnatarajan styled by @dhruvadityadave. Come celebrate with us! @neenaharidas @sureena.dalal she’s wearing @ermannoscervino @louboutinworld and @arkishjewels”

On the work front, Kangna Ranaut is gearing up for the release of Vishal Bhardwaj directed film Rangoon which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The film is scheduled to release on February 24.