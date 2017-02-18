Check out: Kabir Khan commences recce for next film in China

Kabir Khan has been pretty busy off late completing his Salman Khan starrer Tubelight. Though that film is still a long way from release, Khan recently took to twitter sharing images of his trip to China. But it isn’t the director’s travel bug that caught our attention; instead we hear that Kabir is in China on a recce for his next.

Commenting on Kabir Khan’s China visit, a source close to the director says, “Kabir is in China for a recce of his next film that will be made under the banner of Trinity Pictures.” The said film which will be the first film from the three Indo-Chinese productions Trinity Pictures had announced will be based on Pandas. “The project does not have a title as yet, so it is being referred to as the panda film for now”, adds the source when quizzed for details of the film.

Further when prodded for details of the cast, considering that reports suggest that Khan has been in talks with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan for his next venture, the source claimed ignorance saying, “As of not there is no confirmed cast that has been locked.”

Back on the film front, Kabir’s current project Tubelight that stars Salman Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu is slated to hit screens on June 25, 2017.