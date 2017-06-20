Check out: Irrfan Khan begins shooting for his Hollywood film Puzzle in New York

Internationally acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan, who has starred in several Hollywod films, has begun shooting for his next Hollywood project Puzzle. The shooting commenced on Monday morning in New York.

On Monday night, Irrfan Khan shared a photograph with the film’s cameraman Chris Norr, who has been the director of photography for the 2012 British-American horror film Sinister. He captioned the photograph as, “With our cameraman Chris Norr at upper West New York shooting movie ‘Puzzle’ life of an actor. New York. Movie shooting.”

Directed by Marc Turtletaub, Puzzle will feature Irrfan Khan in the lead alongside actress Kelly Macdonald. It will follow the story of a 40-something woman who is consumed with caring for the men in her family. When she discovers she has a gift for assembling puzzles, her world begins to open up and her entire family is forced to adjust and grow as well. The cast includes Bubba Weiler, Austin Abrams, and Liv Hewson.

Last year, Irrfan Khan was seen in Tom Hanks- Felicity Jones’ starrer Inferno. He recently starred in Hindi Medium with Pakistani actress Sabar Qamar.