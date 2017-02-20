Check out: Internet goes crazy trolling Ranveer Singh over his outfit at Shahid Kapoor’s pre-birthday bash

There’s one thing everyone is aware that Ranveer Singh’s fashion statement has always been different from the crowd. Over the years, Ranveer has made some fashion choices which a normal celeb would think 10 times before trying it out.

This past weekend, Ranveer Singh attended the star-studded pre-birthday of Shahid Kapoor wearing an off-white onesie sort of an outfit. Soon, the photo went viral on social media and people had a lot to say about his quirky look as it had been a long time since Ranveer went all out.

Interviewer: “Who is your favourite character in Spirited Away?”

Me: pic.twitter.com/00YSN9wtUy — Rohan (@mojorojo) February 20, 2017

When the guy at the shop says “5 rupees per plastic bag sir” but you only have a 2000 note pic.twitter.com/iLh8rhcTb4 — All India Bakchod (@AllIndiaBakchod) February 20, 2017

I love that #RanveerSingh is finally part of the live action #SpaceGhost coast to coast remake ???? pic.twitter.com/P3MMpuBmsE — Rohitav Sharma (@rohitavsharma) February 20, 2017

Vicky Donor 2 will have Ranveer Singh personally delivering sperm. pic.twitter.com/TnEx27rRQt — Cryptic Mind (@Vishj05) February 20, 2017

Sperm Clogged In a Condom ! pic.twitter.com/fyLWLQ6a1w — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) February 20, 2017

Ranveer – I am horny Deepika – Ok. Let’s do it. But wear protection, ok? Ranveer – Say no more pic.twitter.com/0eLY7oFquZ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 20, 2017

Ranveer Singh fans be like. pic.twitter.com/AKyXCYMndM — Ivan Mehta (@IndianIdle) February 20, 2017

When you zoom into your sperm using a microscope. pic.twitter.com/dA7AnoX1Uu — Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) February 20, 2017

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati which also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. It is slated to release on November 17, 2017.