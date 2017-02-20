Check out: Internet goes crazy trolling Ranveer Singh over his outfit at Shahid Kapoor’s pre-birthday bash

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Internet goes crazy trolling Ranveer Singh over his outfit at Shahid Kapoor's pre-birthday bash

There’s one thing everyone is aware that Ranveer Singh’s fashion statement has always been different from the crowd. Over the years, Ranveer has made some fashion choices which a normal celeb would think 10 times before trying it out.

This past weekend, Ranveer Singh attended the star-studded pre-birthday of Shahid Kapoor wearing an off-white onesie sort of an outfit. Soon, the photo went viral on social media and people had a lot to say about his quirky look as it had been a long time since Ranveer went all out.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati which also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. It is slated to release on November 17, 2017.

