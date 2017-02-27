Check out: An intense Tiger Shroff clicked on the sets of Munna Michael

By now, many of us are aware of the fact that Tiger Shroff will be seen in the film titled Munna Michael, wherein he will be seen in a never before role. The film, which is being directed by Sabbir Khan, also features Ronit Roy, who just delivered a hit in the form of the Sanjay Gupta directed film Kaabil

We, at Bollywood Hungama, got our hands on a photograph of a rather intense looking Tiger Shroff. The said photograph, which had been taken on the sets of Munna Michael, has Tiger Shroff in tune with his character is all set to surprise everyone. Ronit Roy, who will be seen in the role of Tiger Shroff’s father in Munna Michael, is said to be adopting Tiger Shroff as an infant who he finds in a dust bin. Besides that, Munna Michael will also see Tiger Shroff paying tribute to his evergreen father Jackie Shroff and his trademark styles and mannerisms.

Munna Michael, which is being directed by Sabbir Khan, went on floors in Mumbai. The film marks the debut of model turned actress Nidhhi Agerwal in Bollywood. Besides the lead pair, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and is slated to release on July 7 this year.