Check out: Huma Qureshi gives classic Hollywood vibes on The Wedding Affair cover

Huma Qureshi, who was recently seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2, has posed for the cover of The Wedding Affair magazine.

For the February- March issue of the magazine’s Asia edition, Huma is channeling Marilyn Monroe on the cover. Huma is awakening the retro charm with her dainty beauty on the cover. Donning a pink couture with a fur jacket from Dolly J, Huma looks royal and ethereal.

On the professional front, Huma Qureshi is gearing up for her upcoming release Viceroy’s House which had its London premiere earlier this week. The film is a British-Indian historical drama film directed by Gurinder Chadha.

