Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 29.08.2017 | 8:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoomi Baadshaho Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Daddy
follow us on

Check out: Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Sonali Bendre celebrate Gayatri Joshi and husband Vikas Oberoi’s anniversary!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Check out Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Sonali Bendre celebrate Gayatri Joshi and husband Vikas Oberoi's anniversary!

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan prove that exes can stay friends. The ex-couple is often spotted together either spending time with their kids and partying with friends.

On Monday, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan along with Sonali Bendre celebrated good friend Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi’ wedding anniversary together on Monday. Gayatri Joshi is known for starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Swades. S

Sonali Bendre shared a group picture and wrote, “Anniversaries should be like this: fun, intimate, and warm… missed you @goldiebehl! Thank you and #HappyAnniversary @GayatriOberoi and #VickyOberoi @hrithikroshan @suzkr.”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Kaabil. Currently, the actor is now prepping for Super 30 which is a biopic on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar. The film will be helmed by Vikas Bahl.

Tags : , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Katrina Kaif meets mathematician Anand…

WATCH: Akshay Kumar shares a heartfelt…

Bollywood going through its roughest times…

Check out: Hrithik Roshan meets…

Varun Dhawan has 100% record at the box…

Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification