Check out: Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Sonali Bendre celebrate Gayatri Joshi and husband Vikas Oberoi’s anniversary!

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan prove that exes can stay friends. The ex-couple is often spotted together either spending time with their kids and partying with friends.

On Monday, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan along with Sonali Bendre celebrated good friend Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi’ wedding anniversary together on Monday. Gayatri Joshi is known for starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Swades. S

Sonali Bendre shared a group picture and wrote, “Anniversaries should be like this: fun, intimate, and warm… missed you @goldiebehl! Thank you and #HappyAnniversary @GayatriOberoi and #VickyOberoi @hrithikroshan @suzkr.”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Kaabil. Currently, the actor is now prepping for Super 30 which is a biopic on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar. The film will be helmed by Vikas Bahl.