Check out: Hrithik Roshan spends his Sunday with Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna and Sussanne Khan

Even though Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are now officially divorced, that hasn’t reduced their friendship even a bit. They set yet another example of their friendship when they were spotted together alongwith the bunch of their close friends.

These close friends included Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna, and Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi. Readers may recall that, Gayatri Joshi is the same ‘simply stunning’ girl who had made her debut with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Swades and quit acting post her marriage.

Twinkle Khanna posted the adjoining photograph with the caption that stated “A Sunday filled with laughter and sunshine #treehuggers”.