Check out: Hrithik Roshan spends his Sunday with Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna and Sussanne Khan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0
Hrthik

Hrthik

Even though Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are now officially divorced, that hasn’t reduced their friendship even a bit. They set yet another example of their friendship when they were spotted together alongwith the bunch of their close friends.

These close friends included Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna, and Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi. Readers may recall that, Gayatri Joshi is the same ‘simply stunning’ girl who had made her debut with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Swades and quit acting post her marriage.

Twinkle Khanna posted the adjoining photograph with the caption that stated “A Sunday filled with laughter and sunshine #treehuggers”.

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Bombay High Court orders four cuts in Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 news

Bombay High Court orders four cuts in Akshay…

akki

Akshay Kumar to host a special episode of…

Shah Rukh Khan finishes

Shah Rukh Khan finishes look test for the dwarf…

Akshay Kumar Gold

Akshay Kumar to sport just one costume throughout…

Gauri Khan to design Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s residence news

Gauri Khan to design Rishi Kapoor and Neetu…

Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan to join Shah Rukh Khan for Raees…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification