Check out: Gorgeous Lisa Haydon and son Zack Lalvani make a beautiful mommy-son pair on Harper’s Bazaar

The new mommy on the block, Lisa Haydon embraced her pregnancy and flaunted her baby bump on social media like a boss. The model-turned-actress welcomed her son Zack Lalvani in the May, this year.

Since then, Lisa Haydon has been sharing cute moments with her son on her social media. Now, featuring in the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar magazine, Lisa Haydon and son Zack Lalvani have made their official debut. Sharing the cover, Lisa is seen holding her baby boy. She wrote, “With my cub.” On the cover, Lisa is wearing a floral summer dress by Hemant Nandita.

Another picture shared by Lisa Haydon shows holding her baby boy close to her. She is donning a teal colour gown with plunging back by Atsu.

The third picture from shoot is absolutely adorable. Lisa is seen getting a sweet kiss from her baby boy. In this photo, she is seen wearing a dusty cedar ensemble from Lola by Suman B.

In the interview, Lisa Haydon said that she is fond of summer dresses. In this photograph, she is donning a summer dress from Patine’s new collection.

On the work front, Lisa Haydon was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor – Anushka Sharma starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which was directed by Karan Johar. She was also seen in a web series called The Trip.