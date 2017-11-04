Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 04.11.2017 | 11:16 PM IST

Check out: Gauri Khan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda spend time with their moms and Karan Johar’s mom Hiroo Johar

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Gauri Khan and Shweta Bachchan

It has been a celebration week for the Khan family as they celebrated Shah Rukh Khan‘s 52nd birthday with full pomp and show. The family including Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and son Abram Khan and some of his close friends from the industry.

Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday celebration was a grand affair. At his Alibaug farmhouse, celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Farah Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Neha Dhupia, and Sanjay Kapoor among others came to celebrate his day

Now, the celebrations are done, Gauri Khan decided to spend some time her mom Savita Chibber and some of her friends. She shared a picture of herself with her mom, Shweta Bachchan Nanda with her mom Jaya Bachchan, Karan Johar’s mom Hiroo Johar and some of her other friends. It was kinda mommy- daughter’s day out. She captioned the photo, “The best kind of evening…. with our mothers.’’

