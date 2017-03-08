Check out: Feisty Kangna Ranaut stuns all on the cover of Elle

On the occasion of Women’s Day, while everyone hails and salutes womanhood, the famous fashion magazine ‘Elle’ has got the fiery and feisty Kangna Ranaut on their latest cover. Even though Kangna Ranaut has been in the news since quite some time now, the way she has handled all the controversies is extremely praiseworthy.

Kangna Ranaut, who posed for the first time as the cover girl of ‘Elle’, looked more than a million bucks. Aptly titled ‘Fighting her way to the top’, Kangna Ranaut is seen wearing a sleeveless dress, which only elevates her beauty. While ‘Elle’ posted the photograph of the said issue on social media, they captioned the same as “Can we have a drumroll please for #KanganaRanaut’s first ever ELLE cover? The sassy, unapologetic woman-on-top hits it off in the season’s most romantic pieces for #ELLEMarch ( @prasadnaikstudio @malini_banerji @danielbauermakeupandhair).”

Readers may know that, post the infamous Hrithik Roshan incident, Kangna Ranaut got herself into yet another controversy after she recently appeared on the much talked about show ‘Koffee With Karan’. For the uninitiated, Kangna Ranaut showed her gutsy side on the show when she termed Karan Johar as the ‘movie mafia’ and ‘the flagbearer of nepotism’ in Bollywood. Even though Karan Johar took her remarks with his trademark laughter, he reacted only recently. Karan Johar said because Kangna Ranaut was his guest, he had to hear what she had to say. He added that, by him not interested in working with her made him a man with an opinion and not a movie mafia (as Kangna Ranaut had claimed).