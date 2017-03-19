Check out: Esha Gupta shares pictures with Brand Consultant Parikshat Wadhwani

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Check out Esha Gupta shares pictures with Brand Consultant ParikshatWadhwani

Esha Gupta, who was last seen in Commando 2 that released this year, has kick started her next with Ajay Devgn. Amidst shoot schedules, the actress also takes out time for other commitments as well as spending quality time with her friends.

What attracted our attention was the latest picture shared by Esha Gupta on her Instagram page as she further went on to give picture courtesy to Brand Consultant ParikshatWadhwani. In fact, the latter too shared an adorable picture captioning it as, “Dusky Doves @egupta.” The actress was seen sporting a trendy outfit, as ripped jeans seems to be the flavour of the season.

Coming to her Bollywood projects, Esha Gupta will be seen in the multi-starrer Baadshaho, which stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz, VidyutJammwal in lead roles. It is slated to release on September 1.

