Check out: Diana Penty starts shooting for John Abraham’s Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran in Jodhpur

Earlier we had reported that John Abraham had reportedly commenced work on his next venture titled Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran. Well now we hear that after portraying bubbly and girl-next-door roles with great aplomb in her debut film Cocktail and Happy Bhag Jayegi, Diana Penty has begun shooting for the film as well.

If that wasn’t enough we hear that Diana is set to surprise the audience and her fans with her first ever action-oriented role in Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran. In fact the actress was recently snapped in Jodhpur (Rajasthan), shooting for the action film and was also spotted at the historic Pokhran Fort along with her co-star John Abraham.

If sources are to be believed, the actress will be shooting few action scenes along with John.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham and Diana Penty in the leading roles, while Boman Irani will be seen in a very pivotal role. Produced by KriArj Entertainment and JA Entertainment the film is slated to release on December 8.