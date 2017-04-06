Check out: Deepika Padukone’s childhood photo with her sister Anisha is going viral

Deepika Padukone has millions of fans who swoon over her beauty and acting chops. The actress is on several social media platforms but those are usually handled by her team. It is only now that Deepika Padukone has started to use the platforms by herself.

A theme that celebrities usually follow is throwback Thursday when they share some of the unseen moments from the past. On Thursday, Deepika shared a childhood picture of herself with her little sister Anisha Padukone. Donning a stripped tee and jeans, she is keeping close to her sister. She was definitely following the trend when bangs and bob cut were in fashion. Deepika Padukone just shared the photo with a heart emoji.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone recently made her Hollywood debut with Vin Diesel’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage. She will be reuniting with Ranveer Singh for the third time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati after Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani. Padmavati also stars Shahid Kapoor and is slated to release on November 17, 2017.