Check out: Deepika Padukone flaunts her nailpaint options

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Deepika Padukone flaunts her nailpaint

There is no denying the fact that Deepika Padukone is one of the hottest celebrities in Bollywood today. The way in which she carries herself is absolutely praiseworthy. Her style, grace and poise have always been the talking point.

Recently, Deepika Padukone posted a photograph of her nail paint on her social media account. She painted a different colour on each of her finger nail, thus making it more colourful. Like any other beauty conscious lady, Deepika Padukone, too, used her back palm as a palette for checking out colours! She captioned the photograph that had her slender hand being ‘domain’ to a range of nail paints as ‘Mmmmmmmm’.

On the films’ front, Deepika Padukone, who was recently awarded the ‘Entertainment Leader Of The Year’, is busy preparing for  Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati which also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

Tags : , ,

You might also like

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with Diljit Dosanjh during Phillauri making news

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with…

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor say 'No' other projects until Padmavati finishes

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor…

SHOCKING: Karni Sena activists burn effigy of Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Mumbai

SHOCKING: Karni Sena activists burn effigy of…

Shah-Rukh-Khan

BREAKING: Rs. 150 cr. budget for Dwarf film…

Shahid Kapoor reacts on the unfortunate attacks on the sets of Padmavati news

Shahid Kapoor reacts on the unfortunate attacks…

Shahid Kapoor to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali once again

Shahid Kapoor to collaborate with Sanjay Leela…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification