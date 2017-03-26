Check out: Deepika Padukone flaunts her nailpaint options

There is no denying the fact that Deepika Padukone is one of the hottest celebrities in Bollywood today. The way in which she carries herself is absolutely praiseworthy. Her style, grace and poise have always been the talking point.

Recently, Deepika Padukone posted a photograph of her nail paint on her social media account. She painted a different colour on each of her finger nail, thus making it more colourful. Like any other beauty conscious lady, Deepika Padukone, too, used her back palm as a palette for checking out colours! She captioned the photograph that had her slender hand being ‘domain’ to a range of nail paints as ‘Mmmmmmmm’.

On the films’ front, Deepika Padukone, who was recently awarded the ‘Entertainment Leader Of The Year’, is busy preparing for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati which also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.