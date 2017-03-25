Check out: Deepika Padukone bonds with her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor

Even though the gorgeous Deepika Padukone and the Bollywood’s most eligible bachelor Ranbir Kapoor are no longer a couple, that hasn’t stopped them from being friends with each other. Leaving their past behind, the awesome twosome always greet each other cordially, a clear indication of no bad blood between them.

Recently, Deepika Padukone attended the ‘HT Most Stylish Awards 2017’. Also in attendance was Neetu Kapoor, who happens to be Ranbir Kapoor’s mother. A graceful Deepika Padukone bonded with her comfortably at the event. Proof of which is the adjoining photograph, which speaks volumes about Deepika Padukone’s warm vibes with Neetu Kapoor and vice versa.

Deepika Padukone, who was looking gorgeous in the stunning Milly Michelle Smith outfit, was definitely one of the biggest highlights of the event.