Check out: Deepika Padukone bonds with her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

WOW Deepika Padukone honoured with Entertainment Leader Of The Year award

Even though the gorgeous Deepika Padukone and the Bollywood’s most eligible bachelor Ranbir Kapoor are no longer a couple, that hasn’t stopped them from being friends with each other. Leaving their past behind, the awesome twosome always greet each other cordially, a clear indication of no bad blood between them.

Recently, Deepika Padukone attended the ‘HT Most Stylish Awards 2017’. Also in attendance was Neetu Kapoor, who happens to be Ranbir Kapoor’s mother. A graceful Deepika Padukone bonded with her comfortably at the event. Proof of which is the adjoining photograph, which speaks volumes about Deepika Padukone’s warm vibes with Neetu Kapoor and vice versa.

Deepika Padukone, who was looking gorgeous in the stunning Milly Michelle Smith outfit, was definitely one of the biggest highlights of the event.

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

SCOOP Shah Rukh Khan

SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan – Ranbir Kapoor to…

Aditya Chopra woos Ranbir Kapoor for his next

Aditya Chopra woos Ranbir Kapoor for his next

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with Diljit Dosanjh during Phillauri making news

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with…

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor say 'No' other projects until Padmavati finishes

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor…

Ranbir Kapoor to carry six different looks in Dutt Biopic

Ranbir Kapoor to carry six different looks in…

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Dragon postponed

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Dragon…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification