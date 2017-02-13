Check out: A bare chested Ranveer Singh who is ‘miles away’

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
A bare chested Ranveer Singh who is miles away

The ‘never-say-tired’ Ranveer Singh is one person, who, besides being media savvy is also social media savvy. He really seems to have mastered the pulse of what his zillion plus fans really ‘like’. Recently, Ranveer Singh posted an extremely sexy photograph of himself which had him showing his bare chest.

While Ranveer Singh captioned the photograph as “Miles Away”, one really wonders as to what was he talking about or who was he referring to. While your guess could be as correct as ours, all that one can say is that, Ranveer Singh has really captured all the aspects of the tinsel town. Be it films, ad commercials, rapping… this man seems to be a ‘pro’ at these all!

On the films’ front, Ranveer Singh will be soon seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.

