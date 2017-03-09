Check out: Ayushmann Khurrana is suspicious of Bhumi Pednekar on the sets of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

The Dum Lagaa Ke Haisa pair of Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to create their magic again in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film went on floors a few days ago and it seems like Bhumi and Ayushmann are having way too much.

After reuniting on the sets of the film, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar have started to goof around. Ayushmann shared a photo making fun of her upcoming film and captioned it. Ayushmann took to Instagram to share the picture with Bhumi and wrote a cryptic message – “On the sets of #ShubhMangalSaavdhan @psbhumi is having something very suspicious after wrapping up a film called ‘Toilet’.”

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is a remake of Tamil comedy Kalyana Samayal Saadham. Besides this, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in Meri Pyaari Bindu and Bareilly Ki Barfi this year. On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in Toilet Ek Prem Katha.