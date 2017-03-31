Check out: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar take their romance to the Delhi streets

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar take their romance to the Delhi streets-1

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to steal the hearts with their chemistry in their second film together, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan. The actors had begun the first schedule of the film in Delhi in January 2017.

On Thursday, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar announced that they had wrapped up the first schedule in Delhi. A behind the scenes shot was shared by their team where Ayushmann takes Bhumi on a romantic ride on a bike. The couple looked lovely together on the streets of Delhi. They captioned it, “Behind The Scenes on the sets of #ShubhMangalSaavdhan @ayushmannk @psbhumi with Director RS Prasanna.”

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar take their romance to the Delhi streets-2

Ayushmann and Bhumi looked delighted after the wrap up. They a clicked a photo with director RS Prasanna and wrote, “And its a Delhi schedule wrap for #ShubhMangalSaavdhan.”

Directed by RS Prasanna and produced by Aanand L Rai, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan is said to be inspired from the 2013 Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Sadham. Besides this film, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in Meri Pyaari Bindu this year whereas Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in Toilet- Ek Prem Katha.

