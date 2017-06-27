Bollywood Hungama
Check out: Athiya Shetty’s midnight session in a backless dress

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Check-out-Athiya-Shetty’s-midnight-session-in-a-backless-dress

We all have that one friend in our lives who we can call upon at any ungodly hour sans any repercussion. The same is the case for Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty, who made her debut in 2015 with the film Hero alongside Sooraj Pancholi.

Recently posting an image of herself spending some time with her special friend on the social networking platform Instagram, Athiya Shetty simply captioned the image saying, “Midnight sessions”. Sporting a backless top and distressed denims, the actress has her back turned to the camera as she plays with her pet.

Back on the film front, Athiya Shetty will soon be seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor in the film Mubarakan that is slated to hit screens on July 23 this year.

Tags : , , ,

