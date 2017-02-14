Check out: Arjun Rampal shares painting by his daughter Myra

Arjun Rampal has time and again expressed his love for his pretty daughters and the actor continues to be the doting father encouraging them to pursue their artistic side. His younger, eleven year old daughter Myra recently left everyone surprised with her amazing painting skills and her father and actor Arjun was more than happy to flaunt it to the world.

The proud father presented one of his daughter Myra’s masterpieces on social media via a tweet that read, “My darling Myra has just painted this, I am so proud. She is 11. Love it so much that wanted to share. #artistathome #myra.” Her skills obviously left even her parents surprised considering the matured way art was represented in her painting taking into consideration her age.

On the Bollywood front, Arjun Rampal who was last seen in Rock On 2 and Kahaani 2 last year, will next be a part of his own production Daddy as well as Anees Bazmee’s Aankhen 2.