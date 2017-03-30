Check out: Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor shot at the Brooklyn Court in New York

By now we all know that the soon to release Mohit Suri directorial Half Girlfriend starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor has been extensively shot in the ever bustling city of New York. Apart from this we had also reported that the film features both the lead actors playing plenty of basketball.

Now, we came across this image of Arjun and Shraddha on court playing a game of basketball. Though Shraddha may be out of focus we hear that the duo were snapped playing at the famous Brooklyn Court basketball court in New York which is located in close proximity of the iconic Brooklyn Bridge. Interestingly we hear that most NBA sessions take place here.

Commenting on the same an insider says, “The makers were sure that they wanted to shoot key portions there as it added to the sequences, director Mohit Suri calls it ‘an exhilarating experience’ to shoot and play with the NBA team and local talent in New York.”

As for the film, Half Girlfriend which is based on the novel by the same name written by Chetan Bhagat is slated for release on May 19, 2017.