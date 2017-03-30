Check out: Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor shot at the Brooklyn Court in New York

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Brooklyn Court in New York

By now we all know that the soon to release Mohit Suri directorial Half Girlfriend starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor has been extensively shot in the ever bustling city of New York. Apart from this we had also reported that the film features both the lead actors playing plenty of basketball.

Now, we came across this image of Arjun and Shraddha on court playing a game of basketball. Though Shraddha may be out of focus we hear that the duo were snapped playing at the famous Brooklyn Court basketball court in New York which is located in close proximity of the iconic Brooklyn Bridge. Interestingly we hear that most NBA sessions take place here.

Commenting on the same an insider says, “The makers were sure that they wanted to shoot key portions there as it added to the sequences, director Mohit Suri calls it ‘an exhilarating experience’ to shoot and play with the NBA team and local talent in New York.”

As for the film, Half Girlfriend which is based on the novel by the same name written by Chetan Bhagat is slated for release on May 19, 2017.

Tags : , , ,

You might also like

This is how London attacks affected the sets of Mubarakan

OMG! This is how London attacks affected the sets…

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with Diljit Dosanjh during Phillauri making news

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with…

Sushant Singh Rajput to star in Ekta Kapoor's next

Sushant Singh Rajput to star in Ekta…

Richa Chadda is all set to make her singing debut news

Richa Chadda is all set to make her singing debut

Sajid Nadiadwala

Sajid Nadiadwala – Fox Star Studios inks…

Shraddha Kapoor

Guess where Shraddha Kapoor is heading to on her…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification