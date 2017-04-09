Check out: Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor seal their love story with a kiss

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Movie Stills Of The Movie Half Girlfriend

With the makers of Half Girlfriend revealing glimpses of the film, the audience is gearing up to see the chemistry of Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the upcoming trailer. Here’s yet another picture from the film that was shared on social media.

The recently released still has Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor sharing a passionate liplock in the middle of a street. Taking to Instagram, the said picture was posted by author Chetan Bhagat who is the writer of the novel that the film is based on. Besides him, Yash Raj Talent’s official Instagram page also reposted the same image along with an announcement that said, “Trailer arrives Monday April 10th, 11:30 am.”

Half Girlfriend deals with urban romance and contemporary relationships and travels from India and New York. The film has Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor playing the role of protagonists Madhav Jha and Riya Somani. The two have apparently undergone several preps for the film with them playing the role of basketball players.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Half Girlfriend is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and is slated to release on May 19.

