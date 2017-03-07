Check out: Anushka Sharma’s ad campaign for ‘Polaroid eyewear’

Readers may recall that we had reported about the stunning Anushka Sharma being chosen as the brand ambassador for ‘Polaroid eyewear’. This time round, we bring a photograph from the ad campaign which she had shot for the eyewear brand.

Speaking about the brand’s association with Anushka Sharma, Kyriakos Kofinas (Managing Director-IMEA) said, “We are launching this brand campaign with Anushka on Women’s Day introducing a fresh, strong perspective of self-confidence that personifies the woman of today. With her modern and edgy attitude, Anushka Sharma perfectly embodies the pop and innovative spirit of the brand that celebrates its 80th anniversary this year. We wanted a celebrity endorser who is real, relatable and represent the dynamism of our consumer and she fits the role perfectly. We look forward to this exciting journey with Anushka.”

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma said, “I am happy to be the ambassador for such a renowned brand as Polaroid, which is synonymous with being stylish and cool at the same time. I have a personal sense of style which is comfortable and chic and I feel the philosophy of the brand is similar. As the campaign launches on Women’s Day, I salute the power of women across the globe. It really feels wonderful to be associated with a brand that has a legacy of 80 years”